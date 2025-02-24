Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite arrested on assault to a peace officer charge, records show

Denver Broncos linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested in Denver on a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer on Sunday, jail records showed.

Wilhoite, 38, was booked into the Downtown Detention Center in Denver and was set for a court appearance on Monday morning in Denver County Court.

"We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement, via 9 News in Denver.

Details about the incident were not immediately known.

Wilhoite was an undrafted free agent out of Washburn when he got his first taste of NFL action in 2012 with the San Francisco 49ers. He played for the 49ers through the 2016 season.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and only played one year for them.

Wilhoite set his sights on the NFL coaching ranks in 2019 when he signed as a special teams assistant with the New Orleans Saints on Sean Payton’s staff. He was then on the Los Angeles Chargers’ staff in 2021as their linebackers coach. He was let go after the 2022 season.

In 2023, he rejoined Payton but with the Broncos.

The Broncos went from a team at the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed in 2023 to one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2024 – ranked third in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

Denver made the playoffs but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.