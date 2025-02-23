Keanu Neal, one-time Pro Bowler, announces retirement after 8 NFL seasons

After eight seasons in the NFL, Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Keanu Neal is retiring.

Neal, who also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement with an Instagram post.

"God has blessed my family and I in so many ways," he began his caption. "20 years ago, I started this journey. Today, I am retiring from the NFL. Gods’ timing is always the right timing."

Neal went on to thank everyone along that journey he started 20 years ago.

"Wanna give a big thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for drafting and giving me a chance to make an impact. To the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Bucs, and Pittsburgh Steelers.. Thank you for allowing me to continue my career with you. All top notch organizations.

"I am incredibly grateful for the coaches and teammates I had the privilege of working with along the way. Sumter County, South Sumter High, Wolfpack, University of Florida, my family and friends..THANK YOU! All the lessons learned through the game has helped mold me into who I am today. #Enforcer."

Neal didn’t play the 2024 season after failing a physical with the Steelers, the team he played with in 2023.

Neal was one of the top prospects heading into the 2016 NFL Draft after a successful college career at the University of Florida, leading to the Falcons taking him 17th overall that year.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, tallying 106 tackles, five forced fumbles and eight passes defended over 14 games.

Neal would follow it up with his first and only Pro Bowl campaign, totaling a career-high 116 combined tackles with one interception, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Injury got in the way in 2018, when Neal tore his ACL in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Then in 2019, Neal tore his Achilles in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons would exercise the fifth-year option for Neal, so 2020 was a contract year that worked out in his favor. He had 100 tackles, nine for loss, with one interception.

But Neal ended up signing a prove-it contract the next season with the Cowboys, a one-year deal worth $5 million. He did so as a reunion with his old head coach, Dan Quinn, who was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

Neal ended up switching to linebacker from safety with the Cowboys and played 14 games with 72 tackles.

In 2022, Neal signed another one-year deal, this time with the Bucs on a $1.272 million deal to go back to strong safety. He had eight starts out of his 17 games, posting 63 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.

Finally, Neal joined the Steelers in 2023 but was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18, ending his season prematurely.

For his career, Neal had 523 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 22 passes defended.

