Patrick Mahomes’ second touchdown pass to Travis Kelce sent the suite at Highmark Stadium into a frenzy on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs took a 20-17 lead over the Buffalo Bills and eventually won the game 27-24.

Kelce caught a 3-yard pass from Mahomes to break the record for most touchdowns in a postseason for a quarterback-receiver duo, breaking the mark set by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. It was Kelce’s first multi-touchdown game since last year, when he did it against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs.

The CBS cameras panned to the suite to see Brittany Mahomes squeeze a delighted Taylor Swift as the touchdown was scored. Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother, was also seen in the background of the shot shirtless and drinking a beer – as he had been doing all night long.

"It speaks to Travis and his work, to be able to go out there and make plays in big games," Patrick Mahomes said after the game. "Passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special. Because those are two of the greatest players."

It was all smiles for Chiefs fans as they saw their team eke out a divisional-round victory against the Bills. Buffalo took the lead later in the third quarter on a 13-yard pass from Josh Allen to Khalil Shakir. However, Isiah Pacheco’s 4-yard touchdown run put Kansas City back on top with 14:20 to go.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass had an opportunity to tie the game with a field goal, but he missed wide right.

"Just lost in the playoffs to a team that’s kicked us out," Buffalo defensive back Jordan Poyer said. "It’s tough. You work so hard throughout the season to fight and claw back, our backs against the wall, everybody doubting us midway through the season and we get here and just that close."

Kansas City plays the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

