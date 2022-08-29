Brian Robinson Jr shooting suspects' photos released, police announce reward

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mystery of who shot and wounded Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. appeared to take one step closer to being solved on Monday night.

D.C. police released images of the juveniles who they believed were involved in the incident that left Robinson wounded in an attempted robbery on Sunday night.

Police said the suspects in the shooting "brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim" who was identified as Robinson.

"The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries," police said in a news release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The suspects, believed to be juveniles, were described as Black males "with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it."

The grainy surveillance photos showed one juvenile in a red jacket and the other in a black jacket. Police also released a photo of a blue sedan they believed the suspects fled the scene in. A reward of $10,000 was also set for anyone that has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

COMMANDERS' BRIAN ROBINSON 'IN GOOD SPIRITS' WHILE RECOVERING FROM ATTEMPTED ROBBERY SHOOTING

"Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia," police said.

The suspects were not named.

Robinson was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday night in the northeast section of Washington, D.C., police said. The former Alabama standout was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.," the team said in a statement late Sunday night. "He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

Robinson posted a photo on his Instagram Stories from Medstar Washington Hospital Center in D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!" he captioned the photo.