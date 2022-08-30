Brian Robinson Jr. returns to Commanders' team facility following shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned to the team’s facility Tuesday about two days after he was shot during an attempted robbery.

Robinson was seen entering the team training center and even got snacks for teammates in the backfield.

He was released from a hospital earlier in the day after being treated for gunshot wounds.

Robinson was shot twice in the lower body early Sunday evening in the northeast section of Washington, D.C.

BRIAN ROBINSON JR. SHOOTING SUSPECTS' PHOTOS RELEASED, POLICE ANNOUNCE REWARD

After paramedics treated him, Robinson underwent surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and posted a photo to his Instagram story saying, "Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!"

Washington coach Ron Rivera was open to Robinson returning to the field at some point during the season, expressing a "positive" outlook for the rookie.

On Monday night, police released photos of the suspects they believed were involved in the shooting. Police said the suspects "brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim," later identified as Robinson.

"The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a news release.

The suspects, believed to be juveniles, were described as Black males "with shoulder-length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it."

Grainy surveillance photos showed one juvenile in a red jacket and the other in a black jacket. Police also released a photo of a blue sedan they believed the suspects fled in. A reward of $10,000 is also being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.