Washington Commanders 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Washington Commanders have a new team name and a new quarterback.

The team unveiled the Commanders moniker earlier in the offseason and made the move to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, following the quarterback’s failure to get his previous team into the playoffs. The hope is that Wentz can elevate some of the team’s top targets like Terry McLaurin into the upper stratosphere.

The team still boasts a fearsome defensive line with Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen up front.

Week 1: Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears, Oct. 13, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 7: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 6, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 14, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Washington Commanders @ New York Giants, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Week 16: Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 17: Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD