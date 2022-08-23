Washington Commanders 2022-2023 NFL schedule
The Washington Commanders' 2022-23 NFL schedule includes the Packers, Cowboys, 49ers and more
The Washington Commanders have a new team name and a new quarterback.
The team unveiled the Commanders moniker earlier in the offseason and made the move to acquire Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, following the quarterback’s failure to get his previous team into the playoffs. The hope is that Wentz can elevate some of the team’s top targets like Terry McLaurin into the upper stratosphere.
The team still boasts a fearsome defensive line with Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen up front.
Read below for the Commanders' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.
Week 1: Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 11, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 2: Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions, Sept. 18, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 3: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 25, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 4: Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 2, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 5: Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct. 9, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 6: Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears, Oct. 13, 2022
TV: Amazon Prime
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 7: Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 23, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 8: Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts, Oct. 30, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 9: Washington Commanders vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 6, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 10: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 14, 2022
TV: ESPN
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 11: Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans, Nov. 20, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 12: Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 27, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 13: Washington Commanders @ New York Giants, Dec. 4, 2022
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants, Dec. 18, 2022
TV: TBD
Time: TBD
Week 16: Washington Commanders @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 24, 2022
TV: CBS
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 17: Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns, Jan. 1, 2023
TV: FOX
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Week 18: Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, Jan. 8, 2023
TV: TBD
Time: TBD
