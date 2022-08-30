Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr released from hospital after being shot in attempted robbery: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr was reportedly released from the hospital on Monday, one day after being shot twice in an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington D.C.

Robinson will be seen by Commanders doctors on Tuesday to determine where to go from here, ESPN reported. The team is optimistic that the third-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft can still play his rookie season.

While head coach Ron Rivera did not say for certain that Robinson would play for him this year, he said "the doctors were very positive with him" during a press conference on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate. It’s a very unfortunate situation," Rivera said. "But he’s doing well. It will be a matter of time before he’s back out here. There’s no timeline, but as I said, everything was very positive."

Robinson was shot twice in the lower body early Sunday evening in the northeast section of D.C. After paramedics helped him at the scene, he underwent surgery upon arriving at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, and posted a photo to his Instagram story saying "Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!"

COMMANDERS' BRIAN ROBINSON JR. POSTS HEALTH UPDATE FROM HOSPITAL: ‘GOD IS GREAT!’

Rivera added that a large group of Commanders, including co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder as well as Robinson’s aunt and uncle, were at the hospital to show their support for the 23-year-old.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS' BRIAN ROBINSON ‘IN GOOD SPIRITS’ WHILE RECOVERING FROM ATTEMPTED ROBBERY SHOOTING

The suspects are still at large as the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. D.C. police released images of two juveniles who are believed to have been involved in the incident, and a reward of $10,000 was set for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Robinson, a standout running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, has shined at training camp with the Commanders. During preseason games, he has been getting reps as the early-down back, which positioned him as someone who would have made the 53-man roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, there is a chance that Robinson is placed on the non-football injury list, which would have him miss the first four weeks of the season. That determination will come after the doctors’ evaluations, per ESPN.