Brewers starters have thrived at Miller Park in June

It has indeed been home, sweet, home for the Milwaukee Brewers in June. Especially for the starting pitchers.

While things might have not gone as well on the road for the Brewers this month (4-9 record, starting pitcher ERA of 5.79), Miller Park has been a place of comfort.

In 10 games thus far in June, the team has gone 7-3 and the starting pitchers have flourished.

In those 10 games, the starters have a 6-1 record, 2.23 ERA and .199 opponent batting average. Leading the way has been Zach Davies, who has made four of those starts and is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA, 1.63 opponent batting average with just five walks and 30 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Jimmy Nelson (2 starts, 1.74 ERA), Chase Anderson (1 start, 0.00) and Junior Guerra (1 start, 1.35) have also done well.

Anderson, Tuesday night's starter against Los Angeles, owns the second-best strikeouts per nine innings against the Dodgers of any active pitcher (minimum five starts) at 9.59.

No matter how well the Brewer starter does -- or the Dodgers -- this series, that doesn't mean the game is in hand. Milwaukee and Los Angeles rank second and third in the National League in percentage of wins via a comeback. The Brewers have won 19 of their 34 games in this fashion (55.9 percent) and the Dodgers 23 of 42 (54.8 percent). Only Cincinnati (58.6 percent) has had a higher percentage of comebacks.

Other notes:

-- The Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez (.404) and Chase Utley (.382) own the highest career batting averages at Miller Park (min. 100 plate appearances).

-- Milwaukee's Chris Carter (55.7 percent) and Los Angeles' Joc Pederson (54.7 percent) are fourth and fifth in the majors in percentage of extra-base hits which are home runs.

Statistics courtesy STATS LLC