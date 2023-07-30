Expand / Collapse search
Published

Brewers' Justin Wilson suffers injury right before he was set to make first appearance since elbow surgery

Wilson hit the injured list on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Justin Wilson suffered another setback on Friday night just before he was set to make his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring of last year.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell called Wilson out to the mound during the team’s 10-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. However, there was an issue. Cameras in the bullpen showed Wilson grabbing his left arm as he appeared to be in a tremendous amount of pain before he was to go into the game.

Justin Wilson in Phoenix

Justin Wilson of the Milwaukee Brewers poses during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Feb. 22, 2023, in Arizona. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Counsell said the pitcher "felt something pretty significant" in his lat or triceps, according to MLB.com.

"To get all the way back and be ready to do the fun stuff, which is pitch in a game," Counsell said. "It’s just really unfortunate."

Milwaukee placed Wilson on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Saturday. The team recalled Trevor Megill from Triple-A Nashville to take over the spot.

Justin Wilson for the Reds

Justin Wilson of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the Padres at PETCO Park on April 20, 2022, in San Diego, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Wilson made his Major League debut in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and only allowed one earned run in eight appearances. The following season, he became a full-time reliever and posted a 2.08 ERA in 58 games.

He then played for the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds before landing with the Brewers this past offseason.

Justin Wilson throws for the Reds

Justin Wilson of the Reds pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether Wilson will return down the stretch for Milwaukee.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.