Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels' Taylor Ward struck in head by pitch from Blue Jays' Alek Manoah, taken to hospital: 'Terrible moment'

Ward's left eye appeared to be swollen shut

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was hospitalized on Saturday after he was hit in the head by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah.

The incident occurred in the fifth inning. Ward was hit with a 91 mph 2-0 pitch with the bases loaded. Ward appeared to be hit near his left eye and went down in the dirt. Manoah immediately put his hands over his head in disbelief.

Taylor Ward gets hit

Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward reacts after being hit by a pitch from Blue Jays' Alek Manoah in Toronto, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ward was bloodied and later taken to a Toronto hospital for tests as his eye appeared to be swollen shut. Angels manager Phil Nevin said the pitch "got him pretty flush."

"It’s scary," Angels pitcher Reid Detmers said. "You’re just hoping and praying that he’s all right, that he gets up."

Manoah called it a "terrible moment."

Taylor Ward carted off the field

Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward is carted off the field after being hit by a pitch in Toronto, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

"That’s probably the worst feeling ever," he said. "Definitely want to pray for him and his family. That’s the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. I feel really bad about it. I’ll definitely be looking to see how he’s doing."

Andrew Velazquez pinch-ran for Ward and was later put into the game as a defensive substitution.

The Blue Jays went on to win the game 6-1.

Alek Manoah reacts

Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah reacts after hitting Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward with a pitch during the fifth inning in Toronto, July 29, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

On Sunday, Ward was placed on the 10-day injury list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

