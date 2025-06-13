Brewers' 103 mph-throwing prospect Jacob Misiorowski forced to leave no-hit MLB debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacob Misiorowski was living out every young boy's dream on Thursday night by making his MLB debut.

The 103 mph-throwing right-hander got the call to start for the Milwaukee Brewers, and he could not have gotten off to a better start.

He held the St. Louis Cardinals hitless through his first five innings of work, striking out five and walking four.

However, he was forced to exit the game.

Misiorowski, 23, had just thrown a third straight ball to Victor Scott to open the sixth when his foot landed awkwardly on the front of the mound. After the Brewers medical staff went out to check on him, Misiorowski exited the game, and Nick Mears came out of the bullpen.

The Brewers later said Misiorowski left due to cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

"Of course, I don’t want to leave like that," Misiorowski said. "I feel like I could have kept going, but I cramped up. Stuff happens."

Misiorowski said he had no idea he had even had a no-hitter up to that point.

"I thought one of the popups landed," he said.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said Misiorowski also may have turned an ankle but said he was "all good."

"He was impressive every way you look at it," Murphy said. "I think he was super nervous before the game, and that's to be expected, but I think he handled it really, really well."

Misiorowski reached 100 mph with each of the first three pitches, and 11 of his first 24 (the triple-digits wouldn't last long, as only three more pitches throughout the night hit 100). However, according to MLB.com, that 102.2 mph pitch was the fastest by any Brewers starter since pitch tracking began in 2008.

In the end, it was 6-0 victory for Milwaukee over their NL Central rivals. They are within a half-game of each other, but the Chicago Cubs hold a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the second-place Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

