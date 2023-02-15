Brett Favre's lawyer says Pat McAfee could go 'bankrupt,' will 'learn his lesson' after defamation lawsuit

After learning he was being sued by Brett Favre, Pat McAfee took it all on the chin, and even jawed back with his own words of confidence.

One of the former quarterback'slawyers has entered the war of words. McAfee has claimed he's never spoken about Favre's fraud case as fact, saying he's always said it's all alleged.

However, Eric Herschmann says otherwise.

"When you listen to Pat McAfee, he never read any of the complaints. He didn’t read the motion to dismiss; he just decided to get on his show and try to get as much attention as he could," he told Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" podcast. "And he accuses Brett, so we’re clear, about stealing from the poor in Mississippi."

The former punter turned podcast host also said Favre's camp asked him to delete videos of him talking about Favre and give the former Green Bay Packers star a public apology, to which he did not oblige, calling it "hilarious."

McAfee is confident he did nothing wrong, and he's pumped up for the battle.

"Let's ride this f---er. I'm excited to see how it goes. I'll see you in court, pal," McAfee said.

But the shtick is going to hit him like a ton of bricks, Favre's attorney says.

"It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars," he added. "And if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson about you don’t try to promote yourself by inappropriately and improperly attacking somebody else."

Favre, who helped raise money for a University of Southern Mississippi volleyball center, has denied knowing that a $5 million grant came from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare fund through the Mississippi Community Education Center.

The state of Mississippi is suing 38 people or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money , according to a report by Mississippi Today.

Favre received $1.1 million for fundraising, which he reportedly gave to the university to assist in building the volleyball center.