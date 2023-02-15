Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Brett Favre's lawyer says Pat McAfee could go 'bankrupt,' will 'learn his lesson' after defamation lawsuit

Favre is suing the podcast host following former QB's fraud case

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After learning he was being sued by Brett Favre, Pat McAfee took it all on the chin, and even jawed back with his own words of confidence.

One of the former quarterback'slawyers has entered the war of words. McAfee has claimed he's never spoken about Favre's fraud case as fact, saying he's always said it's all alleged. 

However, Eric Herschmann says otherwise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre warms up before the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Favre played for Southern Miss.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre warms up before the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Favre played for Southern Miss. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

"When you listen to Pat McAfee, he never read any of the complaints. He didn’t read the motion to dismiss; he just decided to get on his show and try to get as much attention as he could," he told Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" podcast. "And he accuses Brett, so we’re clear, about stealing from the poor in Mississippi."

The former punter turned podcast host also said Favre's camp asked him to delete videos of him talking about Favre and give the former Green Bay Packers star a public apology, to which he did not oblige, calling it "hilarious."

McAfee is confident he did nothing wrong, and he's pumped up for the battle.

"Let's ride this f---er. I'm excited to see how it goes. I'll see you in court, pal," McAfee said. 

But the shtick is going to hit him like a ton of bricks, Favre's attorney says.

Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. 

Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City.  (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

JASON, TRAVIS KELCE GET EMOTIONAL DISCUSSING MEETING WITH MOTHER AFTER SUPER BOWL

"It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars," he added. "And if it bankrupts him, then he will have learned his lesson about you don’t try to promote yourself by inappropriately and improperly attacking somebody else."

Favre, who helped raise money for a University of Southern Mississippi volleyball center, has denied knowing that a $5 million grant came from a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare fund through the Mississippi Community Education Center. 

The state of Mississippi is suing 38 people or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money, according to a report by Mississippi Today. 

Quarterback Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a pass against the New York Giants on October 3, 2004 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Quarterback Brett Favre #4 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a pass against the New York Giants on October 3, 2004 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Favre received $1.1 million for fundraising, which he reportedly gave to the university to assist in building the volleyball center.

He has returned the $1.1 million but has yet to pay back the interest, which is why the state is suing him.