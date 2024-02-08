Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brett Favre says Toby Keith told him he quit chemo, was 'OK' with 'whatever happens'

Keith died of stomach cancer on Monday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Toby Keith died earlier this week at age 62 after a long battle with stomach cancer.

But about two weeks before he passed, he spoke with Brett Favre about his illness and his decision to quit chemotherapy, says the football Hall of Famer.

Favre said he would check on Keith "about every three months" and sensed that he had "turned the corner" in his cancer battle, considering he was performing at shows.

Brett Favre and Toby Keith

Brett Favre shows Toby Keith where his tee shot went on the 10th hole in the celebrity foursome during round two of the American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge Golf Course on June 22, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin.  (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

But that was when Keith gave Favre an update.

"He said, ‘I quit chemo, and it probably did more damage to me than the cancer did,’" the former Green Bay Packers quarterback told TMZ Sports. "And he said, ‘I just hope I didn’t quit it too late, but . . . I’m thankful I got a chance to play some shows. I finished them.’"

"I think in the end he was just tired," Favre continued. "He did say that to me when we had our conversation, he said, ‘Brett, whatever happens, I'm OK with it.'"

Keith's family announced his death early Tuesday morning.

"Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family," the statement read.

Toby Keith at concert

Musician Toby Keith performs during the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert to benefit United Way of Central Oklahoma May Tornadoes Relief Fund at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on July 6, 2013, in Norman, Oklahoma.  (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Shock Ink)

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it continued. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The Oklahoma-based country music star was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy." His breakout hit was played three million times on radio stations and became the most played country song of the 1990s.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "As Good As I Once Was," "My List" and "Beer for My Horses," a duet with Willie Nelson.

Keith released his final album, "Peso in My Pocket," in 2021. The country singer performed his final show in Las Vegas in December.

Toby Keith accepting album of the year at the CMAs

Toby Keith accepts his award for Album of the Year for "Shock 'N Y'All" (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli) (M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia, three children and four grandchildren.

Fox News' Landon Mion and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

