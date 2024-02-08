Brett Favre says Toby Keith told him he quit chemo, was 'OK' with 'whatever happens'

Toby Keith died earlier this week at age 62 after a long battle with stomach cancer.

But about two weeks before he passed, he spoke with Brett Favre about his illness and his decision to quit chemotherapy, says the football Hall of Famer.

Favre said he would check on Keith "about every three months" and sensed that he had "turned the corner" in his cancer battle, considering he was performing at shows.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But that was when Keith gave Favre an update.

"He said, ‘I quit chemo, and it probably did more damage to me than the cancer did,’" the former Green Bay Packers quarterback told TMZ Sports. "And he said, ‘I just hope I didn’t quit it too late, but . . . I’m thankful I got a chance to play some shows. I finished them.’"

"I think in the end he was just tired," Favre continued. "He did say that to me when we had our conversation, he said, ‘Brett, whatever happens, I'm OK with it.'"

Keith's family announced his death early Tuesday morning.

"Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family," the statement read.

JJ WATT ADMITS HE WAS 'MONITORING' 2 TEAMS FOR POTENTIAL NFL COMEBACK

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it continued. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The Oklahoma-based country music star was best known for his 1993 hit song, "Should've Been a Cowboy." His breakout hit was played three million times on radio stations and became the most played country song of the 1990s.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "As Good As I Once Was," "My List" and "Beer for My Horses," a duet with Willie Nelson.

Keith released his final album, "Peso in My Pocket," in 2021. The country singer performed his final show in Las Vegas in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keith is survived by his wife, Tricia, three children and four grandchildren.

Fox News' Landon Mion and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.