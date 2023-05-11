Expand / Collapse search
Brett Favre, Pat McAfee legal dispute appears to come to an end

Favre confirmed the end of the litigation on Twitter

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre has withdrawn his defamation lawsuit against former NFL player and current podcast host, Pat McAfee, the podcast host said Thursday.  

In February, Favre filed defamation lawsuits against McAfee, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, and Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe over Favre’s alleged involvement in a $77 million Mississippi welfare fraud case. 

Pat McAfee speaks on radio row

Former NFL player and host Pat McAfee speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

McAfee made the announcement to begin his Thursday program, saying the lawsuit has been withdrawn. 

"As many of you know, Brett Favre sued me over statements that I made about him on this program," McAfee said Thursday. "As I confirmed in my court papers and I repeat here, my statements, expressed in comedic style, were based solely on public information and allegations. 

"As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player, and his Hall of Fame career on the field. And I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi. 

Pat McAfee at the college football national championship game

Pat McAfee during the Georgia Bulldogs game versus the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points again now, with no settlement paid, Brett is withdrawing his suit against me."

The February complaint against McAfee alleged McAfee said Favre was a "thief" who was "stealing from poor people in Mississippi." He was also accused of making similar statements on Twitter.

Favre released a statement on Twitter confirming the dismissal. 

Brett Favre attends an NBA basketball game

Former football great Brett Favre sits court side with his 11-year-old grandson Parker Valkenburg, right, watching an NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation," Favre wrote. "Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football."

Favre is still embroiled in the Mississippi welfare scandal in which the state is suing 38 people or companies in an attempt to reclaim $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money, according to a report by Mississippi Today. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.