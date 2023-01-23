Shannon Sharpe apologizes for role in heated incident during Lakers-Grizzlies game: 'I was wrong'

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe apologized Monday for his role in a heated argument with Memphis Grizzlies players during the team’s game against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Sharpe, a co-host on the FOX Sports show "Undisputed," apologized for his behavior. He addressed the incident on the show.

"You know, guys, I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability. I take full responsibility for what transpired," Sharpe said. "It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong.

"I should’ve lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand."

Sharpe added specific apologies to the Lakers and Grizzlies organizations and to Brooks as well.

According to Memphis Commercial Appeal, the altercation happened after the final possession of the first half. Morant was walking off the court toward the locker room before he paused and turned toward Sharpe. Teammate Steven Adams intervened as the two neared Sharpe.

Video of the incident appeared to show others quickly got involved, including Morant's father Tee Morant, and a crowd of people formed in the area. Security officials separated the group and the players left for the locker room before returning for the third quarter.

Sharpe and Brooks both explained their sides to ESPN. Sharpe and Tee Morant both returned to their seats for the rest of the game.

The Grizzlies were up at halftime at the Crypto.com Arena, 53-49, but ultimately lost to the Lakers 122-121.