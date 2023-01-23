Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Shannon Sharpe apologizes for role in heated incident during Lakers-Grizzlies game: 'I was wrong'

Sharpe's incident occurred Friday night

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe apologized Monday for his role in a heated argument with Memphis Grizzlies players during the team’s game against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Sharpe, a co-host on the FOX Sports show "Undisputed," apologized for his behavior. He addressed the incident on the show.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, center, stands up during the second half an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, center, stands up during the second half an NBA basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"You know, guys, I’ve preached for the last six-and-a-half years responsibility and accountability. I take full responsibility for what transpired," Sharpe said. "It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong.

"I should’ve lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand."

Sharpe added specific apologies to the Lakers and Grizzlies organizations and to Brooks as well.

LEBRON JAMES BACKS SHANNON SHARPE AFTER COURTSIDE INCIDENT WITH MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES: ‘THAT’S MY GUY’

Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant, father of Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, are separated by security and referees after a verbal altercation between Sharp and Morant during the halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 20, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant, father of Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, are separated by security and referees after a verbal altercation between Sharp and Morant during the halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 20, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

According to Memphis Commercial Appeal, the altercation happened after the final possession of the first half. Morant was walking off the court toward the locker room before he paused and turned toward Sharpe. Teammate Steven Adams intervened as the two neared Sharpe.

Video of the incident appeared to show others quickly got involved, including Morant's father Tee Morant, and a crowd of people formed in the area. Security officials separated the group and the players left for the locker room before returning for the third quarter.

Sharpe and Brooks both explained their sides to ESPN. Sharpe and Tee Morant both returned to their seats for the rest of the game.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, left, talks with Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, after an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. At halftime, Sharpe confronted Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and center Steven Adams.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, left, talks with Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, after an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. At halftime, Sharpe confronted Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and center Steven Adams. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grizzlies were up at halftime at the Crypto.com Arena, 53-49, but ultimately lost to the Lakers 122-121.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.