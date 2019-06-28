Breeders' Cup will take place at Santa Anita despite multiple horse deaths

The Breeders’ Cup will still take place at Santa Anita Park in California later this year despite nearly three dozen horses dying at the Southern California track over the last several months.

The board of directors unanimously agreed to keep the races at the track for a record 10th time on Nov. 1 and 2 during a recent meeting in Lexington, Kentucky.

Santa Anita ownership and other groups have made “meaningful and effective reforms” in recent months to improve the track’s safety, Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel said in a statement.

“We fully embrace those reforms and will devote our time and energy in the coming months to further advance those efforts,” the statement said. “We look forward to showing the world the best in thoroughbred racing at one of its finest venues.”

At least 30 horses died during Santa Anita’s winter-spring meet which began Dec. 26 and ended Sunday. Racing is set to resume at the track on Sept. 27.

“We need it so badly, just for morale,” iconic horse trainer Bob Baffert said last week. “The morale has been so low here.”

The spate of deaths at Santa Anita raised alarm within California and the rest of the horse racing industry. Most of the deaths occurred during winter when the region was hit with record rainfall.

The Breeders’ Cup features 14 races with purses and awards totaling more than $30 million.

The race requires pre- and post-race testing, including out-of-competition testing, for prohibited substances. There’s also around-the-clock security for the horses starting 72 hours ahead of post time as well as inspections and testing of racing surfaces before the event.

