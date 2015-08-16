Braves' Shelby Miller has no-hitter through 7 innings

ATLANTA (AP) Shelby Miller of the Atlanta Braves is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miller walked the first two batters in the game and has four walks with 10 strikeouts. He has thrown 102 pitches.

Miller entered with a 15-game winless streak. He has eight losses during the stretch, despite having a 3.16 ERA over the 15 games.

The Braves scored only 30 runs during the 15 games and struggled to score again on Sunday. Atlanta finally took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning against Rubby De La Rosa.

Miller had defensive help in the first when left fielder Michael Bourn made a diving catch of David Peralta's drive in foul territory.