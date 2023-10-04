Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Boxing champ has no regrets about remarks on trans women in combat sports: ' I’m right, and it’s true'

Ebanie Bridges is the reigning IBF female bantamweight champion

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boxing champion Ebanie Bridges said Monday she has no regrets for speaking out against transgender women trying to compete in her sport.

The reigning IBF female bantamweight champion made her initial comments back in June, saying she thought it was "wrong" for transgender women to compete against biological women – especially in combat sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ebanie Bridges holds the title

Ebanie Bridges celebrates with the belt after winning her fight against Shannon O'Connell. (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

She doubled down on her views in an interview with BettingSites.co.uk. She said she got "zero backlash" for speaking out, and all she heard was nothing but support.

"Everyone’s so scared to say anything," Bridges said. "But no matter what you say people are gonna jump and turn on you. I think the reality is – I’m right, and it’s true. 

"People are obviously, scared and I think with me speaking up with the kind of person that I am, such a big name in the sport and not just in the sport but in the general world, it gives other people the OK to speak up as well."

Ebanie Bridges with Elle Brooke

Elle Brooke, left, celebrates with Ebanie Bridges after defeating Faith Ordway during the Light Heavyweight fight between Elle Brooke and Faith Ordway at OVO Arena Wembley on Jan. 14, 2023 in London. ( Julian Finney/Getty Images)

TENNIS LEGEND MARTINA NAVRATILOVA SLAMS INTERIOR SECRETARY'S VIDEO WITH DRAG QUEEN: 'IS THIS A JOKE?'

Bridges said she believed trans people should be allowed to play sports, but it was about "segregating women to men to trans."

"It’s that simple because we’re not the f---ing same. There’s a reason men don’t fight women.

"I don’t care if you’ve got boobies, you were still born a man."

Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O'Connell

Ebanie Bridges, right, in action during her fight against Shannon O'Connell. (Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bridges last fought in December against Shannon O’Connell. She won via TKO to retain her title. She is 9-1 in her career with four knockouts.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.