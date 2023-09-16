Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Husband of champion boxer Sabrina Perez dies after suffering heart attack during her title fight

Perez was defending her WBC interim featherweight champion title

Paulina Dedaj
Published
close
Diego Arrua, the husband and trainer of former WBC interim featherweight champion Sabrina Maribel Perez, died on Friday night after suffering a heart attack during Perez’s title defense bout, according to multiple reports. 

He was 58. 

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the news of Arrua’s passing in a post on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, late Friday night. 

Boxing gloves laying on a mat inside a boxing ring.  (Fernando Lavoz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego Arrua, who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Pérez fight in Tijuana," a translation of his post read.

"The medical services did everything possible and he died at the QDEP general hospital."

Perez was defending her title against Australia’s Skye Nicolson when Arrua collapsed in the corner between rounds nine and 10, ESPN reported. 

Matchroom Boxing, which prompted the fight, also posted a message on X. 

"RIP Diego," it began. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Sabrina Perez and your loved ones."

Boxing gloves on the ring floor

The boxing gloves ringside during day one of the Boxing Elite National Championships at Echo Arena on April 29, 2016, in Liverpool, England.   (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to the report, Nicolson claimed the title after winning by unanimous decision. 

Skye Nicolson during a bout

Skye Nicolson looks on during the Super Featherweight fight with Linda Laura Lecca at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on April 22, 2023, in Cardiff, Wales.  (James Chance/Getty Images)

"Victory overshadowed by tragic passing [of] Team Perez coach Diego Arrua during the fight," her manager, Paul Ready, posted on Instagram.  

"Our wishes and prayers with them and their family."


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.