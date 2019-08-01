Ex-boxing champ sentenced 18 years for sexually abusing daughter: reports

An Argentine former welterweight world boxing champion, who lost his title to Floyd Mayweather, was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse of his daughter, reports said.

Carlos Baldomir, 48, abused the child for two years beginning when she was 7 years old, the BBC reported. He was arrested in November 2016 and spent almost three years in pre-trial detention.

Local newspapers reported the girl was his daughter with a former partner, who had alerted authorities to the abuse, according to BBC Mundo.

He has denied the charges and his lawyer has called the sentence “excessive,” according to local media.

Baldomir held the World Boxing Council title for 10 months in 2006 after defeating American champion Zab Judah in January. He defended his title against Italian-Canadian Arturo “Thunder” Gatti before losing to Mayweather in November that year.

He recorded 49 wins, 15 by knockout, 16 defeats and six draws in his career. He retired in 2014.