Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, dead after suffering brain injuries in first loss, reports say

Russian Boxer Maxim Dadashev, who sustained serious brain trauma during a match Friday night that also marked his first professional defeat, later died as a result of the injuries, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. He was 28.

Dadashev was placed in a medically induced coma following a 2-hour surgery early Saturday morning during which a portion of his skull was removed to reduce swelling caused by a brain bleed, ESPN reported.

Dadashev’s doctors reportedly informed his team that he was showing signs of severe brain damage, but cautioned the full extent of the injuries couldn’t be assessed until the swelling subsided.

On Tuesday, Dadashev’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, and his strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, told ESPN the young boxing pro had died.

The formerly undefeated boxer from St. Petersburg lost to Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias, 27, Friday night in the 11th round of an IBF junior welterweight world title eliminator match.

He was reportedly seen leaving the arena on a stretcher before being taken to the University of Maryland Hospital in Prince George's County where he eventually died.