Division III Bowdoin College cancels fall sports amid coronavirus pandemic

Bowdoin College, an NCAA Division III school located in Brunswick, Maine, announced on Monday that it will not participate in collegiate sports during the fall semester.

The school, which plays in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, also announced a detailed plan on how students will return to campus during the fall semester.

"This is one of the very disappointing outcomes of our plan," Bowdoin President Clayton Rose said in a statement. "Athletics is a central part of the Bowdoin experience for many of our students and for the College more generally. NESCAC has not yet determined what will happen with conference play or how coaches in this extraordinary semester may interact with athletes on fall, winter, and spring teams during the fall semester, but I am hopeful that there will be significant opportunities this fall for coaches to work with those athletes who are both on and off campus.

“Varsity athletes living on campus are likely to have in-person workout opportunities with coaches, but unfortunately, students living off campus will not be permitted to participate in on-campus workouts," Rose added.

The school hopes for the "opportunity for the winter, spring, and possibly fall varsity athletes to participate and compete in some form after January 1."

The Polar Bears were supposed to open their season on Sept. 19 against Hamilton and their season would finish up on Nov. 14 at Colby. They were 0-9 last season.