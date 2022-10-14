Expand / Collapse search
Boston Marathon winner may lose title for doping

Diana Kipyokei won the race in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 45 seconds

Ryan Gaydos
Diana Kipyokei may have her 2021 Boston Marathon victory rescinded after she tested positive for a banned substance and allegedly obstructed an investigation into the cheating allegations.

The Kenyan runner’s sample after winning the race in October 2021 had traces of triamcinolone acetonide, according to the Athletics Integrity United (AIU). 

The drug is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete doesn’t have permission to use it as a medication.

Diana Kipyogei of Kenya crosses the finish line to take first place in the professional women's division during the 125th Boston Marathon in Boston Oct. 11, 2021.

Diana Kipyogei of Kenya crosses the finish line to take first place in the professional women's division during the 125th Boston Marathon in Boston Oct. 11, 2021. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Ten Kenyan competitors have tested positive for the drug since the start of 2021, according to the AIU. There have only been two other cases in athletics from the entire rest of the world in the same period.

Kipyokei is also under investigation for "obstructing or delaying the AIU’s investigation through the provision of false information or documentation." She faces a four-year ban and being stripped of her Boston win along with losing $150,000 in prize money.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey presents Diana Kipyogei of Kenya with a golden wreath after Kipyogei won the 125th Boston Marathon Oct. 11, 2021 in Boston.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey presents Diana Kipyogei of Kenya with a golden wreath after Kipyogei won the 125th Boston Marathon Oct. 11, 2021 in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"Kipyokei’s result in the 2021 Boston Marathon will be disqualified, pending the completion of relevant athlete appeals processes," the Boston Athletic Association said in a statement. 

"The BAA will adjust race rankings and will provide prize award adjustments to top finishers of the 2021 event, pending the sanctioning."

Diana Kipyokei of Kenya holds a Boston Marathon championship trophy following a news conference Oct. 12, 2021, in Boston. 

Diana Kipyokei of Kenya holds a Boston Marathon championship trophy following a news conference Oct. 12, 2021, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

She won the race in two hours, 24 minutes and 45 seconds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

