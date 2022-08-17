Ultramarathon competitor Dean Karnazes bloodied after coyote attack: 'Kind of brutal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dean Karnazes, an ultramarathon runner best known for running 350 miles in over 80 hours without sleep and running a marathon in 50 states in 50 days, revealed last week he was attacked by a coyote.

The 50-year-old revealed the attack in a video on Instagram and Twitter last week. He was seen bleeding from the mouth. The attack occurred while he was on a 150-mile run in California’s Marin Headlands located near the Golden Gate Bridge in the Bay Area.

"I just had something rather terrifying happen," he started off by saying. "I got attacked by a coyote, that was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I was running with poles so I whacked it and ran away.

"Kind of brutal. Not sure what I’m gonna do but I guess I gotta keep going or else it’ll probably come back for me."

Karnazes posted two days later imploring his followers to stop feeding the coyotes in the area.

"As I’ve witnessed firsthand, people (mostly tourists) have been feeding wild coyotes in the Marin Headlands area of California. This has got to stop," he wrote

"If you see someone feeding a coyote, please say something. The local Rangers are doing the best they can, but we trail runners are out in these areas more than anyone."

Karnazes is a well-known athlete on the endurance circuit. He boasts more than 100,000 followers on his Instagram account. He was Competitor magazine’s Endurance Athlete of the Year three times and is in Men’s Journal’s Adventure Hall of Fame.