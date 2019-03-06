Expand / Collapse search
Boston Bruins’ Marcus Johansson hospitalized after suffering in-game hit from Carolina Hurricanes Micheal Ferland

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Boston Bruins’ Marcus Johansson was hospitalized after an enormous hit by the Hurricanes’ Micheal Ferland sent him flying to the ice during Tuesday’s game. 

Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson was hospitalized after a brutal shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Carolina's Micheal Ferland sent him flying to the ice during Tuesday’s game.

Johansson took the legal hit from Ferland, whose Hurricanes were sporting Hartford Whalers jerseys, during the first period. He was sent to the locker room before going to the hospital with an unspecified upper-body injury, WBZ reported. This was Johansson’s fourth game with the Bruins since he was acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Johansson's injury is under examination.

“It looks encouraging, but I don’t want to speak out of turn,” Cassidy said. “When tests are done we’ll have a better answer.”

Ferland also took a major hit himself but stayed in the game. However, when he went back to the ice, he and Bruins forward David Backes brawled. During the scuffle, Ferland injured his shoulder and also left the game with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Micheal Ferland and Boston Bruins right wing David Backes fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The Bruins ended up beating the Hurricanes, 4-3, in overtime.

