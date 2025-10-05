Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage makes MLB playoff history in dominant Yankees stunner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Blue Jays were leaning on Trey Yesavage to keep the New York Yankees’ bats quiet in Game 2 of the ALDS in just his fourth career big-league start. He didn’t just keep them quiet — he dominated them and made MLB history in the process.

Yesavage became the first pitcher in MLB history with 11 strikeouts while allowing no hits through the first five innings of a playoff game, leading the way for Toronto to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series with a 13-7 victory.

The Rogers Centre, much like it was on Saturday in Game 1 of the series, was rocking with a sold-out crowd that came alive the second Yesavage struck out Trent Grisham to open the game. He proceeded to strike out Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice to finish off his first frame, showcasing a wicked fastball-splitter combo thrown from a rare over-the-top arm slot.

Yesavage continued to conquer bats like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and others in the Yankees’ lineup, which was the highest-scoring in MLB this season.

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal found Yesavage’s parents, Dave and Cheryl, in the Rogers Centre stands to discuss their son’s incredible outing.

"I was hoping that he would do well, but I never expected this, especially against the Yankees. Being that we’re from outside Philadelphia and we’re Phillies fans, the Yankees have not been our top team. This is amazing. He did a great job," Cheryl said.

Dave added, "He went to work, he did his job. He knows what his job is, and he is not in a better fan base than right here in Toronto with all of these fans right here."

Yesavage’s mother said he was "born" with a calm temperament, one that was clearly on display in a high-pressure start in the MLB postseason.

In the end, Yesavage’s line read no hits and 11 strikeouts over 5⅓ innings pitched, as manager John Schneider pulled him after 78 pitches and a giant lead as the Toronto bats were the exact opposite of New York’s — scorching hot.

The Blue Jays surprised Yankees ace Max Fried, as Ernie Clement got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second. Then the Blue Jays extended their lead with an Alejandro Kirk groundout, a Daulton Varsho double and a Clement single to make it 5-0.

The wheels fell off for New York when Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who homered in Game 1’s 10-1 victory, launched a grand slam off Will Warren, who came in for Fried after the lefty’s day ended after just three innings.

With a 9-0 lead, Varsho added the first of two homers in the game, a two-run shot that made it 11-0. George Springer added a homer off Warren in the bottom of the fifth, and Varsho’s second came in the bottom of the sixth.

The Yankees managed some runs to at least keep the game competitive, with Bellinger hitting a two-run homer followed by a five-run seventh inning.

But it was all for naught, as the Yankees head back to the Bronx in shambles after two dominant performances by the Blue Jays. New York faces elimination the rest of the way, while Toronto hopes to collect one more win to send it to the ALCS.

