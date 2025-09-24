Blue Jays' George Springer appears to accuse umpire of wanting Yankees to win division after questionable call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was heated Tuesday night after a ball he lined down the left-field line was ruled foul by umpires.

After striking out on the next pitch, Springer appeared to accuse the umpire of rigging the game in favor of the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays were facing the Boston Red Sox, but the Yankees factored in the AL East standings. New York sat two games behind Toronto for the division lead entering Tuesday. The Blue Jays’ loss to Boston, coupled with the Yankees’ walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox, cut Toronto’s lead to one game heading into Wednesday.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Springer had a chance not just to tie the game — the Red Sox led by one — but to put Toronto in front in a pivotal matchup. He turned on a Lucas Giolito changeup and smashed it down the line, past third baseman Alex Bregman. It appeared Springer could have cleared the bases.

But the third-base umpire quickly ruled the ball foul. Springer threw his hands up in the air, yelling as he reached first base before being forced back to continue the at-bat. He struck out on the next pitch.

Cameras later caught Springer still fuming in the Blue Jays’ dugout. Jimmy O’Brien, known as Jomboy in the baseball community, posted a breakdown of the moment and read Springer’s lips as he vented to teammates.

"If they want New York to win just tell me and give it to them already," Springer seemingly said.

The remark underscored how much the Blue Jays recognize the stakes of these late-season games. Still, it was a heavy accusation to suggest an umpire was rigging a game to benefit another team.

Upon further review of Springer’s swing, the ball appeared to bounce in fair territory before passing over third base, which by rule makes it a fair ball.

The umpire saw it differently, and the call proved costly. The Red Sox went on to win, 4-1. The next night, Boston beat Toronto again, 7-1, while the Yankees defeated the White Sox, 8-1.

That left the Blue Jays and Yankees tied for the AL East lead with only four games remaining on each of their schedules.

