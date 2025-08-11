Yankees' Cody Bellinger faces ridicule for outfield flub in loss to Astros

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees have lost seven out of their last nine games, including Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Astros, and defensive plays have put them in the fans’ crosshairs.

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger took the brunt of the mockery during the 7-1 defeat. In the top of the ninth inning, Astros batter Ramon Urias blooped one off of reliever Tim Hill in between three Yankees players in left field.

Bellinger fielded the ball on a hop and tried to throw it to home plate to get Jose Altuve out. Instead, the ball slipped out of his hands and fell behind him. The brutal blunder allowed the Astros to take a 6-1 lead. Mauricio Dubon added one more on an infield single.

The veteran was mocked on social media as Yankees fans' frustrations boiled over.

Bellinger has been hit or miss for the Yankees this season. He has 20 home runs in 109 games and is hitting .272 with a .810 OPS. However, in the last five games, he’s 2-for-17 with two runs scored and two walks.

New York was only able to muster up three hits the entire game and fell to 62-56 on the season. The Yankees have fallen 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East and 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot.

The Yankees have committed six errors in the last nine games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.