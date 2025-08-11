Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Yankees

Yankees' Cody Bellinger faces ridicule for outfield flub in loss to Astros

The Yankees have lost 7 out of their last 9 games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Is is time to be worried about Aaron Judge, Yankees after recent skid? | MLB on FOX Video

Is is time to be worried about Aaron Judge, Yankees after recent skid? | MLB on FOX

The "MLB on FOX" discussed whether it is time to be worried about Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees have lost seven out of their last nine games, including Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Astros, and defensive plays have put them in the fans’ crosshairs.

Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger took the brunt of the mockery during the 7-1 defeat. In the top of the ninth inning, Astros batter Ramon Urias blooped one off of reliever Tim Hill in between three Yankees players in left field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cody Bellinger throws

Cody Bellinger, #35 of the New York Yankees, in action during the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 8, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Bellinger fielded the ball on a hop and tried to throw it to home plate to get Jose Altuve out. Instead, the ball slipped out of his hands and fell behind him. The brutal blunder allowed the Astros to take a 6-1 lead. Mauricio Dubon added one more on an infield single.

The veteran was mocked on social media as Yankees fans' frustrations boiled over.

Bellinger has been hit or miss for the Yankees this season. He has 20 home runs in 109 games and is hitting .272 with a .810 OPS. However, in the last five games, he’s 2-for-17 with two runs scored and two walks.

YANKEES BROADCASTERS CRACK 'SEINFELD' JOKES AS TEAM FACES ASTROS PITCHER NAMED JASON ALEXANDER

Jose Altuve runs

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve, #27, runs to score on a double hit by Christian Walker during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

New York was only able to muster up three hits the entire game and fell to 62-56 on the season. The Yankees have fallen 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the American League East and 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the second AL Wild Card spot.

The Yankees have committed six errors in the last nine games.

Max Fried walks back to the dugout

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried, #54, walks to the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.