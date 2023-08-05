Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays’ Davis Schneider hits home run in first career MLB at-bat: ‘What a moment for him’

Schneider was drafted in 2017

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider will never forget his first Major League game. 

While all players remember the first time they ran onto a big league field, Schneider’s MLB debut was a dream. 

Davis Schneider hits a home run

Davis Schneider, #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays, hits a home run in his MLB debut in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 4, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Schneider homered over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in his first Major League at-bat as the Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox, 7-3. 

METS OWNER STEVE COHEN PROMISES 'COMPETITIVE' 2024 TEAM DESPITE MASSIVE DEADLINE SELL-OFF

Schneider, who was drafted by Toronto in the 28th round of the 2017 draft, finished the night 2-5 at the plate. 

"I was smiling the whole way around the bases and into the dugout," Schneider said. "The guys on the team, they made me feel welcome as soon as I stepped foot in the locker room. Having them cheer me on as I came back in was pretty special."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schneider was hitting .275 with 64 RBI’s and 21 home runs with Triple-A Buffalo. 

Davis Schneider rounds the bases

Davis Schneider, #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays, rounds the bases after hitting a home run on his first at bat in his MLB debut during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 4, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

"What a moment for him. I wish all of Canada could have been in our dugout at that point," Toronto manager John Schneider said. "You can’t draw it up much better than that. Happy for him."

Schneider wasn’t the only Toronto player to leave the yard Friday night, with the Blue Jays hitting five home runs on the night. 

Three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield kicked off the offensive explosion with a leadoff home run in the first off Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whit Merrifield singles

Whit Merrifield, #15 of the Toronto Blue Jays, hits a single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 4, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Paxton fell to 6-3 on the season after allowing four earned runs in five innings. 

"Location-wise, he was off. The secondary pitches weren’t great today," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Paxton. "He had to be creative and try to give us as much as possible, which he did. It was a 4-2 game when he came out. Even without his best stuff, he still gave us a chance to win."

Toronto moved three games ahead of Boston for the final AL Wild Card spot with the win. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.