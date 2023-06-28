Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft

The Blackhawks hadn't selected first overall since 2007, when Patrick Kane started a new era in Chicago

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Connor Bedard era has begun in Chicago. 

After months of speculation, the Blackhawks selected Canadian center Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League with the top pick of the NHL Draft.

Bedard had long been the top prospect of this year's draft class. 

He was honored as the International Ice Hockey Federation’s male player of the year after representatives from 22 countries decided he was the top young prospect in the world.

Connor Bedard on red carpet

Connor Bedard speaks to the media on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena June 28, 2023, in Nashville. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks hadn't picked first overall since 2007, when they selected future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, who played 16 years in Chicago and won three Stanley Cups

"We'll let him figure that out," GM Kyle Davidson told ESPN after making the pick official. "He's a very special player, very special person. We'll let him determine how special the first season is."

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.