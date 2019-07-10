Billy Ray Cyrus campaigns for Pete Rose to be in Baseball Hall of Fame

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus on Tuesday celebrated being on the top of music charts for 14 straight weeks by campaigning for MLB legend Pete Rose to get inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Lil Nas X’s single “Old Town Road” which features Cyrus has been on the top of Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks. Cyrus’ tweet featured a photo of Rose wearing the No. 14 with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cyrus tweeted: “14 weeks at No 1 ! Whooo hooo! Love the number 14 #PeteRose deserves to be in the #MLBHallOfFame #PowerTo14 #OTR.”

The 57-year-old Cyrus was born in Flatwoods, Ky., and attended Georgetown College, a Christian liberal arts school in Kentucky, on a baseball scholarship before focusing on music.

Rose is baseball’s all-time hit king but was banned from being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame for gambling on games. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told The Athletic last year that even with the advent of legalized sports betting, his mind is still set in regards to Rose.

“No matter what happens in terms of legalization, there will always be a rule that prohibits betting on baseball. That’s the bedrock of our integrity,” Manfred said. “That’s the rule Pete Rose violated. Whether [gambling] is legal or illegal, the rule is still going to be there. First of all, it was illegal when he did it. But more importantly, we’re always going to have that rule applicable to on-field personnel. It doesn’t change my thinking at all.”