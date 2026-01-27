Bills tap Joe Brady as next head coach: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills reportedly decided to name offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their next head coach, replacing Sean McDermott.

Brady joined the Bills’ organization before the start of the 2022 season as the team’s quarterbacks coach. He served in that capacity for two seasons before he was named the interim offensive coordinator. The team later stripped the interim title off him and made him the official offensive coordinator.

All of his roles with the Bills came under McDermott, who was fired following a tough playoff loss to the Denver Broncos earlier this month. McDermott had a very successful run with the Bills, only missing out on the postseason once. However, Buffalo was never able to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

Buffalo is hoping Brady will change that.

Brady’s deal is for five years, according to the NFL Network. In that time, he will look to elevate Josh Allen from just an MVP-winning quarterback to a Super Bowl champion. Brady has had some success at the college level in winning.

He was LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach when the team won the national championship in 2019. He earned critical acclaim as he coached up players like Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase on what is arguably the best college football team of all time.

Carolina’s offense didn’t have much success with him as the offensive coordinator. Though, the team traded away stars like Christian McCaffrey and let Cam Newton walk to the New England Patriots.

The last two seasons, Buffalo has been in the top 10 in points scored and yards gained. The team has won at least 10 games each season since 2019.