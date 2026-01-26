'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson explains why Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl LX matchup is the 'Hope Bowl'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are the final two teams standing in the 2025 NFL season, set to face off at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8 to determine who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LX champions.

As the debates begin about who has the X-factor, and who will win the Super Bowl, "NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson can't help but take a step back and look at what this matchup really means for the league.

In fact, Hanson has another name for this year's final game of the season.

"I’m gonna tell you what: Super Bowl LX is the ‘Hope Bowl,'" he told Fox News Digital while also discussing his excitement for Lowe's "Earn Your Sunday Bucket Belt." "The Super Bowl this year is the ‘Hope Bowl,’ and it might sound weird."

It may sound weird at first, but when you really look at these two teams set to play in Santa Clara, California, Hanson's vision comes to life.

"The Seahawks fans are sky-high, the Patriots fans are sky-high. I’m not even speaking to them right now," he continued. "I’m speaking to the other 30 NFL fan bases whose season ended in disappointment in the playoffs, or disappointment in the last week of the regular season, or by Thanksgiving their team was out of it. There is hope, my friends, because we’re about to watch, on Super Bowl Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks, a non-playoff team from a year ago. The Seattle Seahawks, a team that was in the quarterback market a year ago. The Seattle Seahawks who have a second-year head coach who had never been a head coach before — they’re playing in the biggest game in American sport."

When the Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald two years ago, he hadn't been a head coach in the NFL despite his defensive prowess under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens. But there was hope for Seattle when they went 10-7 in his inaugural season, though they missed the playoffs.

To build off that season, the Seahawks were quick to make trades, including a big one to the Las Vegas Raiders. Geno Smith, the journeyman quarterback, reunited with Pete Carroll in Sin City, while the Seahawks set their sights on the free agent market and Sam Darnold.

Hanson called Darnold the best "human interest story" in this game given his road to this moment two weeks from now. But Darnold was clearly the right call by Macdonald, GM John Schneider and the rest of the organization, leading Seattle to a 14-win season after doing the same thing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Unlike that season, which ended against the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, Darnold got some redemption with a three-touchdown game to win the NFC conference, and earn a spot in the "Big Game.

On the other sideline, Hanson sees even more hope for those fan bases perhaps at the bottom of the barrel in the standings this year.

"Taking on the New England Patriots, who were a four-win team a year ago. A four-win team two years ago," he added. "They completely hit the reset button at head coach, at quarterback, at so many other key positions, and they’re playing in the biggest game in American sport."

Head coach Mike Vrabel returned to the franchise he once played for, and helped turn things around immediately. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye became an MVP finalist with his production throughout the season, while Vrabel's aggressive defensive nature spread throughout this unit all season long.

While some say they had an easy road to the Super Bowl, the Patriots faced three of the league's top-five defenses, two in games where snow played a large factor. The schedule may have been easier than others, but the Patriots beat who they were supposed to, reaching this height for the first time since the Tom Brady days in Foxborough.

"Whatever team you root for in the NFL, Super Bowl LX gives you hope that 365 days from now you and me, Scott, will be talking here on Fox about, ‘So-and-so versus so-and-so in the Super Bowl. Can you believe it?’" Hanson said.

"I think it’s a fantastic, inspirational Super Bowl matchup."

As you sit and watch Super Bowl LX, heed Hanson's words – there is hope for your favorite team.

The Patriots and Seahawks are proof.

