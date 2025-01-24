Bills star Dion Dawkins says there should be a 'Protector of the Year' award for offensive linemen

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins wants offensive linemen to start getting some recognition.

While the offensive linemen are named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro teams, there currently is not an offensive lineman of the year award or anything of that ilk.

"Offensive linemen don't have awards for being great. There's not a 'Protector of the Year' award. I'm knocking on so many doors now to get this award going. I'm gonna head spear it and make sure this gets done before I'm done playing," Dawkins said during his press conference on Thursday.

"Because there's so many greats. So many greats. We have great quarterbacks, we have great running backs, we have rushing titles, we have quarterback passing titles. All of those titles are reflections of the O-lineman, which are the protectors."

At the college level, offensive linemen are recognized with numerous different awards.

The Lombardi Award is awarded to the best college football lineman of the year, tight end or linebacker. This season, it was awarded to Texas Longhorn left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

The Outland Trophy is given to the best interior lineman both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Banks also won that award this season.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the best center, which was given to Ohio State Buckeye’s star center Seth McLaughlin.

The NFL awards the MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Walter Payton Man of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The only award offensive linemen have a realistic chance of winning is Walter Payton Man of the Year, an award given for acts of service to the community, which is an off-the-field award.

Dawkins has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Bills, which will be put the test this weekend when the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Dawkins, a four-time Pro Bowler, will be tasked with stopping star defensive lineman Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Leo Chenal and others who will try to pursue Josh Allen.

The Bills and Chiefs are set to play at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

