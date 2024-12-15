Josh Allen dazzles in Bills’ win over Lions in high-scoring bout

Josh Allen added to his MVP resume on Sunday as he accounted for four touchdowns in the Buffalo Bills’ 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions on the road.

The Bills moved to 11-3 on the season, while the Lions are now 12-2.

Allen, the MVP frontrunner in Vegas, threw for 362 yards on 23-of-34 passing with two passing touchdowns. But the first two scores for Buffalo in this one came on the ground for Allen, who had 11 carries for 68 yards.

Buffalo got off to a 14-0 start at a tough Ford Field as Allen orchestrated back-to-back touchdown drives in which he scored from one yard out and four yards out, respectively.

Jared Goff and the Lions, though, are one of the best offenses in the league, and you knew they were going to respond somehow.

On the Lions’ third drive, Goff found Tim Patrick after scrambling out of the pocket, and he used his entire wingspan to get the ball across the goal line to make it a 14-7 game.

But James Cook, who had two touchdowns and 105 yards rushing on 14 carries, found the end zone for the first time on the ensuing drive to maintain the gap.

It’s what the Bills did all game long: maintaining the lead despite how many times the Lions scored.

And they got in six times as Goff threw for a whopping 494 yards and five touchdowns on 38-of-59 passing.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, his trusty target, had 14 catches to account for 193 of those yards with a score on a 66-yard catch-and-run, and Jahmyr Gibbs tallied one on the ground and one through the air.

Goff even threw a touchdown to offensive lineman Dan Skipper from nine yards out as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson pulled out all the stops to get back into the game.

But Allen and the Bills would reciprocate the scores, with Ray Davis and Khalil Shakir accounting for Allen’s passing touchdowns on the day.

Ty Johnson, Cook’s backup, was also the leading receiver for Buffalo with 114 yards on five catches.

For the Lions, Sam LaPorta had 111 yards on seven catches and Gibbs finished with 83 yards.

