Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair talks fine for pro-Palestinian message on eye tape: 'It's bigger than me'

Houston Texans pass rusher Azeez Al-Shaair spoke out about the fine he received for wearing a pro-Palestinian message across his eye tape during a playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Al-Shaair talked to reporters outside his locker in the wake of the Texans’ loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. He was hit with a fine of $11,593 for having "Stop the genocide" emblazoned across the tape, according to ESPN.

He told the media he was aware what he did would garner a fine.

"I knew that that was a fine. I understood what I was doing… I was told that if I wore that in the game, I would be pulled out the game," he said, via ESPN. "I think that was the part that I was confused about because I understood that was a fine but I never seen Stef (Stefon Diggs) get pulled out of a game for having eye tape with writing on it.

"At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me, the things that are going on. If it makes people uncomfortable, imagine how those people feel. I think that’s the biggest thing. I have no affiliation, no connection to these people other than the fact that I’m a human being. If you have a heart and you’re a human being and you see what’s going on in the world, you check yourself real quick. Even when I’m walking off this field, that’s the type of stuff that goes on in my head. I check myself when I’m sitting here crying about football when there’s people who are dying every single day."

The NFL rulebook states in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8 what players are allowed and not allowed to wear on game days. The rule states, "Throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season."

Al-Shaair has supported Palestinians in the past, including wearing "Free Palestine" cleats for the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign during the 2024 season.

Al-Shaair had "Free" written on one side of his shoes in the colors of the Palestinian flag. On one shoe, "Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return," was written. On the side of his other shoe, he included the number of Palestinians reportedly killed and wounded in their war with Israel.

The shoes were for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which he also supported in 2023.

"I feel like it’s something that’s trying to be almost silenced," Al-Shaair told the Houston Chronicle at the time. "On either side, people losing their life is not right. In no way, shape, or form am I validating anything that happened, but to consistently say that because of [Oct. 7] innocent people [in Gaza] should now die, it’s crazy.

"[Other people] try to make a disconnect and dehumanize people over there. And it's like, they're human beings. Being a Muslim, we see everybody the same; Black, White, Spanish, whatever you are; you can be orange, like, we're all human beings."

Al-Shaair was also part of the Athletes for Ceasefire organization.

