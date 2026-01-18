Broncos-Bills referee defends controversial officiating at end of thrilling battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills fans — and Head Coach Sean McDermott — are not thrilled with the officiating from Saturday night, but head referee Carl Cheffers stood his ground.

In overtime, the Denver Broncos were the beneficiaries of a controversial interception and two defensive pass interferences that helped them complete a 33-30 victory to advance to the AFC title game.

On their first and only overtime possession, Josh Allen threw a deep pass to Brandin Cooks. At first, it looked like simultaneous possession, which would have led to the Bills keeping the ball. But as Cooks went down to the ground with the pigskin, the ball rolled into a position where Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian was able to snatch it away for an interception as Cooks lay on his back.

The instant replay review showed Cooks was down on the ground with possession of the ball, which typically would end the play and award the Bills a completion. But enough of the ball was already in McMillian's arms by the time Cooks hit the ground that officials did not reverse the call after looking it over.

"The receiver has to complete the process of a catch. He was going to the ground as part of the process of the catch, and he lost possession of the ball when he hit the ground. The defender gained possession of it at that point. The defender is the one that completed the process of the catch, so the defender was awarded the ball," Cheffers said in the NFL's pool report after the game.

When asked if the ball hit the ground, Cheffers answered, "No. That was confirmed in the replay process. The interception was confirmed."

Cheffers was then asked about both pass interferences that helped the Broncos get into chip-shot range.

"The first one (second-and-10 on the Broncos' 47-yard line) was an arm grab. The defender held the receiver’s right arm down, which prevented him from going up for the pass with two hands. He was attempting a one-arm grab of the ball. And so, that restriction of his right arm was why pass interference was called," Cheffers said.

"The second was early contact and an arm grab that materially restricted the receiver."

One could argue, though, that with less than 30 seconds in the fourth quarter, the Broncos got away with defensive pass interference in the end zone. A flag would have placed the Bills at the 1-yard line, but they instead had to settle for a field goal to force overtime.

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans face off Sunday, with the winner heading to Denver with a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line.

