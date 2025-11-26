Bills sign NFL veteran to bolster wide receiving corps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After the Buffalo Bills' 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans last week, the team is bringing in some help at wide receiver.

The team announced it had signed wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the active roster Tuesday. Cooks, 32, reached an agreement with the New Orleans Saints to be released from his contract on Nov. 22.

Cooks cleared waivers and then joined the Bills. The Bills released wide receiver Elijah Moore in a corresponding move.

The Bills will be Cooks’ sixth team in his 12 NFL seasons. He began his career with the Saints in 2014 and spent three seasons with them. He was then traded to the New England Patriots.

After one season with the Patriots, New England traded Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams. After two seasons with the Rams, they traded him to the Houston Texans. Then, after three seasons with the Texans, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

After finally reaching free agency, Cooks signed again with the Saints.

In 10 games with the Saints this season, Cooks had 19 catches for 165 yards. Last season with the Cowboys, Cooks had 29 catches for 259 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

In his career, Cooks has 729 catches for 9,697 yards and 60 touchdowns. The Bills hope Cooks can give their wide receiver room a sorely needed boost.

Star tight end Dalton Kincaid has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, and second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks. With those two out of the lineup, Josh Allen has not had a true No. 1 wide receiver to lean on.

Khalil Shakir is the team’s leading receiver with 54 catches, 564 yards and three touchdowns. Only Kincaid has more touchdown catches than Shakir (four).

The Bills (7-4) hope Cooks has an instant impact when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in a key AFC matchup.

