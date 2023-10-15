Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills

Bills' Damien Harris stretchered off field, put in ambulance during scary scene vs Giants

Fans at Highmark Stadium were collectively holding their breath as Harris was stretchered off the field

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Buffalo Bills experienced a scary moment Sunday night when running back Damien Harris was taken off the field on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance in the first half against the New York Giants. 

Highmark Stadium was eerily silent as Bills trainer tended to Harris, who was laying still on the turf after a run on third-and-inches in the second quarter. 

While replay appeared to show nothing too serious when Harris was hit by a Giants defender, he didn’t let out his hand when his teammates offered to help him up. 

Bills trainers were quick to get on the field, as everyone on the turf and in the stands looked on. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buffalo Bills RB Damien Harris

Buffalo Bills RB Damien Harris left Sunday night's game against the Giants in the back of an ambulance after an injury. (Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

After some time, the ambulance showed up on the field and Harris was put on a stretcher and taken away to a local hospital. 

He was able to give thumbs up to the crowd to let everyone know he was conscious and stable. 

GIANTS' DANIEL JONES RULED OUT FOR BILLS GAME WITH NECK INJURY

MOBILE USERS CAN VIEW THE MOMENT HERE

Of course, the Bills went through an infamous moment like this last season when safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the final week of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That reason is why the NBC broadcast panned to Hamlin, who was on the sideline – not in uniform – shaking his head in disbelief at the situation like the rest of his team.

Damien Harris with ball

The injury Damien Harris suffered during Sunday night's game against the Giants has not been revealed. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

It was Harris’ first and only touch of the game, where he picked up the first down after falling to the turf.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injury Harris suffered has yet to be disclosed. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.