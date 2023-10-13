Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Daniel Jones ruled out for Bills game with neck injury

Tyrod Taylor will take over as starter

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 13

The New York Giants have lost another starter. 

Head coach Brian Daboll announced Friday that quarterback Daniel Jones will be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after he sustained an apparent neck injury during last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. 

Daniel Jones gets sacked during a game against Miami

Bradley Chubb (2) of the Miami Dolphins tackles Daniel Jones (8) of the New York Giants during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"He won’t make the game," Daboll said. "He’ll be out."

Daboll noted Jones is "getting better," but "not good enough to play this game." 

Jones was injured on Miami’s sixth sack of the game when he was taken down on a blind-side hit by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter. He walked off the field and was replaced by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Daniel Jones reacts during a game against Miami

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants reacts during the first half of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"Tyrod’s a pro. He comes out every day and approaches it the right way," Daboll said of Taylor. "He’s had a good week. He’s prepared well, but he does that every week."

For the second week in a row, Jones played through a physically demanding game. In the Giants’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, he was sacked 11 times. New York’s offense has now allowed an NFL-high 30 sacks. 

Daboll is returning to Buffalo for the first time since he left his post as offensive coordinator to take the head coaching job with the Giants. He’ll be doing so with a depleted roster. 

Daniel Jones sacked

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Myles Adams (95) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the fourth quarter of a game Oct. 2, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Star running back Saquon Barkley is still questionable after he was sidelined in Week 2 with an ankle injury. Left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and backup tackle Matt Peart will also be out for Sunday’s contest. 

"Certainly not how we wanted to start the season, but that’s where we’re at," Daboll said Friday. "So, you make no excuses. You get ready to play a really good team on the road in a great environment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.