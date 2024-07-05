Bills’ Damar Hamlin picks off Tom Brady in friendly beach game ahead of star-studded Fourth of July party

Tom Brady is heading to the broadcast booth next season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion played quarterback one last time during a friendly game on the beach ahead of Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party in the Hamptons on Thursday.

The New England Patriots legend was joined by Miami Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Sources told Page Six that Brady lost the pick-up game to Stroud’s team, which was supported by a video the Fanatics CEO posted on social media showing him getting picked off by Hamlin.

"Come on Tom!" Parsons said in disbelief. "What’s going on here?"

The video also showed rappers Travis Scott and Quavo getting some reps in, with Brady even connecting with Scott for what appeared to be a touchdown.

Hamlin, 26, looked sharp on the beach more than a year after he suffered a terrifying medical emergency during the 2022 season.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023. His remarkable recovery was celebrated around the sports community, but then in April of last year, just months after the incident, Hamlin made it clear that he intended to return to the field. In November, he made good on that promise.

Hamlin is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Bills.

The NFL players were in New York for Rubin’s annual white party in the Hamptons. The exclusive guest list also included Brady’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Drake, Jake Paul and many other stars.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also made an appearance.