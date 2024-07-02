Expand / Collapse search
NFL legend Tom Brady expresses one regret about storied playing career

Brady won a record 7 Super Bowls during his legendary NFL career

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Tom Brady's serious approach to football during his time in the NFL was well documented. 

During a sit-down on "The Pivot" podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner expressed some regret about his fiery approach.

"What I would have changed was, ‘OK, there’s part of me that still loves …’ You see these young players. I see, like, Patrick [Mahomes] out there at quarterback, laughing, having fun," Brady told former NFL players and current podcast co-hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder in May. 

"I’m like, ‘I used to be like that!’ What the hell happened to me? I just got too serious."

Tom Brady looks on prior to a game

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady before a game between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats at Ford Field May 18, 2024, in Detroit.  (Nic Antaya/UFL/Getty Images)

Brady seemed to take a serious and arguably robotic approach that the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick had during the franchise's unprecedented run of success. 

When Brady did get emotional, it often involved him getting in teammates' faces to yell at them on the sideline or him violently smashing a tablet.

But Brady did seem to be looser when he left New England and joined the Buccaneers in 2020.

Tom Brady yells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells at his team during the second half of a game against the Washington Football Team Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL "for good" after the 2022 season. The NFL icon is now preparing to make the move to the broadcasting booth. 

Brady, along with NFL on FOX play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, will call the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8. The game will mark Brady's debut as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst. He also stepped into the broadcast booth during last month's UFL Championship game.

Tom Brady Patriots HOF

Tom Brady, former New England Patriots quarterback, stands center stage under Super Bowl banners and receives a standing ovation at the end of his Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.  (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

As Brady looks ahead to the next chapter in his career, he also took a moment to look back at what he could have done differently.

"You just learn from it, and go, ‘OK, now next phase of life, enjoy it a little more,’" Brady said.

He also discussed the challenges he faced during the early portion of his career.

"So much [of], I think, the early part of my career was trying to fulfill people’s new expectations of me and me still being the 14-year-old boy that wanted to fit in. I was like, ‘I just want to go to the field and play,’" Brady said. "Now, there was all these other things to choose from.

"Next thing you know, you’re overwhelmed because you didn’t sleep, you didn’t eat right, you were partying. I’m like, ‘I don’t really like the way I’m feeling.’"

Brady has had a busy few months leading up to his highly anticipated transition to broadcasting. The Patriots held a star-studded Hall of Fame induction ceremony for him at Gillette Stadium in June. 

He was also roasted during a live broadcast in May, a decision he later said he regretted.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.