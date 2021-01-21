Bill Belichick's longtime girlfriend takes swipe at Tom Brady in response to Instagram troll

Bill Belichick’s longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday took a swipe at Tom Brady this week after getting into a comment war with an Instagram troll over the infamous New England Patriots breakup.

Holliday, whose socials have since been changed to private, made a post on Instagram reflecting on this past year when a fan commented saying, "Too bad Bill let Tom go."

She fired back with, "And you have all the answers evidently? Tom didn’t score last night … not once! Defense won that game. Were you even watching? [On the other hand] – I’m happy for Tom’s career! Why can’t you be?"

Holliday was incorrectly referring to the NFC divisional-round matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints where Brady threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Another person on Instagram called Holliday out for the swipe at Brady and not being able to ignore the "trolls."

"... whether Tom loses this week orr wins the Super Bowl you should NEVER take digs at Tom on Social Media … if you can’t ignore trolls then you should disable comments."

Holliday responded clarifying her comments, adding that they should all be happy for Brady.

"I simply meant he scored with the help of his defense. Why all the fuss people?!? Stop the nonsense! Can we all just stop and be happy for Tom for a minute instead of beating me up?!?"

Brady did not disappoint in his first season without Belichick. The Bucs went 11-5 while Brady totaled 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. The Patriots, by comparison, struggled with their quarterback situation and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.