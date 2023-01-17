Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: 'I'm not doing that'

The Warriors visited the White House after spurning Trump

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
President Biden, Vice President Harris and the Golden State Warriors were involved in a cringe-worthy moment as the group took a photo during the team’s visit to the White House on Tuesday.

Biden and Harris appeared to be discussing how the photo was going to be taken. The president then bent down on one knee, and coach Steve Kerr can be seen saying, "No," and shaking his right hand to wave him off. The president smiled, and the vice president laughed as he was on one knee.

"I’m not doing that," Harris said with a smile.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold up team jerseys as they welcome the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, to the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023.

Harris then moved in between Warriors superstar Steph Curry and veteran Andre Iguodala as the photos were taken.

The awkward moment generated plenty of Twitter reactions.

The Warriors celebrated their latest NBA championship after spurning President Trump in 2017 and 2018.

"On behalf of the Warriors, I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come to the White House today to celebrate our championship from a year ago," Kerr said at a White House press briefing. "It's a great reminder of how lucky we are to be Americans, to live in a country where we can chase our dreams and enjoy the fruits of our labor and the celebration of all those around us."

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with 4-time NBA Champion and 2-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry as President Joe Biden has his hand out during an event in the East Room of the White House for the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023.

Kerr said he participated in a roundtable discussion at the White House about gun violence and gun safety, a topic Kerr has been outspoken about in the past. 

"Over the last hour or so, we learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country," Kerr added. "Something that's very close to my heart. And it's wonderful for me to learn a lot more than I knew." 

Curry, who was voted as the NBA Finals MVP for the first time, thanked the administration for getting WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States after her February arrest at a Moscow airport.

"A great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home," Curry said Tuesday. 

President Joe Biden kneels during a group photo with Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023.

"It means a lot to know that she's here, at home safe with her family. And all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality." 

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.