NBA champions visit White House, Steph Curry thanks Biden administration for ‘getting Brittney Griner home’

The Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their championship from the 2022 NBA season.

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games , winning the organization’s fourth NBA championship in eight years.

The championship came after Golden State missed the playoffs two consecutive years as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson dealt with injuries.

It’s the first time the Warriors have visited the White House since their 2015 championship when President Obama was in office.

"On behalf of the Warriors, I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come to the White House today to celebrate our championship from a year ago," head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday at a White House press briefing. "It's a great reminder of how lucky we are to be Americans, to live in a country where we can chase our dreams and enjoy the fruits of our labor and the celebration of all those around us."

Kerr said he participated in a roundtable discussion at the White House about gun violence and gun safety, a topic Kerr has been outspoken about in the past.

"Over the last hour or so, we learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country," Kerr added. "Something that's very close to my heart. And it's wonderful for me to learn a lot more than I knew."

Curry, who was voted as the NBA Finals MVP for the first time, thanked the administration for getting WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the United States after her February arrest at a Moscow airport.

"A great opportunity for us from the basketball community to thank President Biden and his staff for all their hard work and diligence on getting Brittney Griner home ," Curry said Tuesday.

"It means a lot to know that she's here, at home safe with her family. And all the work that went on behind the scenes to make that a reality."

Griner was released from Russian custody in December after spending roughly 10 months in a Russian prison after bringing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport.

She was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout.