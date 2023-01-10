Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Stephen Curry set to return to Warriors after missing 11 games

Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 14

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Eight-time All-Star Stephen Curry is set to return to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

Curry might be on a minutes restriction, though head coach Steve Kerr and his staff are reportedly still discussing. 

Curry has missed the last 11 games due to a left shoulder subluxation against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 14. But he was able to practice in 5-on-5 drills with contact on Friday. 

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. 

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The two-time league MVP said that he would return "when I’m ready," and after Monday’s scrimmage in which he was a full participant again in practice, he appears to feel confident enough to get back on the court. 

Curry will be wearing a sleeve on his left arm, which he noted being for function. 

While Curry has been out of the lineup, the Warriors have stayed just above .500, going 6-5. They’ve relied on Jordan Poole to take over Curry’s scoring role at point guard, and he’s done well to do so. 

Poole has averaged 27.9 points per game since Curry’s absence with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 42.9% from the field. He’s also gone 86.9% from the charity stripe. 

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Because of that production, the Warriors don’t necessarily need to rush Curry back onto the court. However, the sharpshooter is averaging 30.0 points per game this season, shooting 43.4% from three-point land and 50% overall. 

But Curry doesn’t just shoot and let his teammates do the rest. He averages 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists with 1.0 steals as well. 

The Warriors are currently sixth in the Western Conference, with an even 20-20 record through 40 games. They have struggled on the road, going 3-16 compared to their 17-4 home record. 

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. 

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Golden State will be playing this game against the Suns at home before going on a five-game road trip. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.