Bengals' Joe Burrow opens up about home burglary, reveals he put major purchase on hold after ordeal

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow opened up about the burglary at his Ohio home that took place as he was competing against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas in December.

Burrow was one of the three players featured in the second season of the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback." The show delved into the break-in that plagued Burrow for the rest of the 2024 season despite Cincinnati winning the final five games of the year.

"Of f---ing course this happened to me right now," Burrow said. "When you’re on cloud nine, something’s gonna bring you right back down. It just felt like the kind of year that it was."

"I just get uncomfortable when, you know, my life is very public… and, you know, it comes with the job, but… there’s certain parts of your life that are, like… yours. Your house is one of those. When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things. Not everybody’s failures at their job are in front of the whole world. It’s a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. Um, I don’t like the other part of it."

Four Chilean nationals were arrested in the burglary, and authorities released a picture of them posing for a photo with the stolen accessories.

The series showed Burrow having a conversation with then-defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo about the heist.

"They got all my jewelry… but they could have stolen way worse things than that," he said. "I’m not going crazy about some jewelry. It was expensive, but… it was all insured."

The star quarterback said in the docuseries he needed to put one major purchase on hold.

"I didn’t end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," he said.

Burrow lamented the media attention that came with the robbery, which also put his relationship with Olivia Ponton into the spotlight.

The men, who police say were in the country illegally, had tools for break-ins at the time of their arrest, along with a Bengals hat and Louisiana State University shirt believed to be stolen from Burrow's home.

The elements of the robbery were consistent with other burglaries recently carried out in varying parts of the U.S. by South American theft groups, the complaint stated. The document added that the groups have typically been comprised of South Americans who enter the country illegally or remain in the U.S. after their visa expires. The groups have targeted jewelry and designer accessories, per the complaint.

