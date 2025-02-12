Bengals react after Chilean men indicted, take selfie with stolen items in robbery of Joe Burrow's home

The three Chilean men facing charges on suspicion of breaking into Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s home posed for photos with some of the items that were eventually stolen from the property, a recently filed federal criminal complaint showed.

A jeweled necklace reading "JB9" with a Nike swoosh and a diamond "9" necklace were the luxury possessions that could be seen in the selfie, per the complaint. Burrow, a two-time Pro Bowler, wore the No. 9 jersey when he played at LSU and still wears the number for the Bengals.

A separate photo showed multiple pieces of stolen jewelry laid out on a table, a complaint from the FBI stated.

Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38, all of Chile, were nabbed by Ohio State Patrol after authorities tracked them in multiple states following the burglary, according to court documents.

The Bengals released a statement on Wednesday thanking authorities for their efforts.

"The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and their partner agencies at the local, state and federal level did a wonderful job investigating the crime and bringing bad actors to justice. The Cincinnati Bengals would like to thank them for their efforts and extend our sincere appreciation for their good work. We recognize there was a tremendous amount of complex investigative work that led to these indictments, and the Sheriff's Department was exemplary in this work," the Bengals said.

"The Bengals have worked with the Sheriff's Department for decades on many matters and we know them to be a real source of strength and pride for the community. The Bengals appreciate their good work and will continue to fully support their efforts as the criminal process moves forward."

The men, who police say were in the country illegally, had tools for break-ins at the time of their arrest, along with a Bengals hat and Louisiana State University shirt believed to be stolen from Burrow's home.

The elements of the robbery were consistent with other burglaries recently carried out in varying parts of the U.S. by South American theft groups, the complaint stated. The document added that the groups have typically been comprised of South Americans who enter the country illegally or remain in the U.S. after their visa expires. The groups have targeted jewelry and designer accessories, per the complaint.

Burrow was on the football field for a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, when the home was burglarized.

Olivia Ponton, a model and social media influencer who was identified as Burrow’s employee in an incident report, was at the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported during the break-in.

Burrow broke his silence a few days after the break-in, saying it left him feeling "violated."

"So, obviously, everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that," Burrow told reporters in December.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.

