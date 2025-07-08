Ex-Rams star Jared Goff says he was blindsided by trade to Lions: 'Real taste of true adversity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After being the first player selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jared Goff experienced some highs and lows during his five-year run with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beginning in his sophomore campaign, Goff took a noticeable leap forward once Sean McVay took the Rams head coaching reins. Goff earned Pro Bowl nods in 2017 and 2018, with the latter season culminating with a Rams' Super Bowl appearance.

But Goff would ultimately quarterback the Rams for just two more seasons, as the franchise decided to trade him to the Detroit Lions in exchange for veteran signal caller Matthew Stafford.

Goff is one of the NFL quarterbacks who agreed to allow Netflix's cameras to follow him throughout the 2024 season for the streaming giant's docuseries "Quarterback." The latest season of the series premiered this week.

During one of the episodes, Goff recalled his feelings when he learned his time in a Rams uniform had come to an end. He suggested he was completely blindsided by the move to Detroit.

"Three weeks after the last game of the season, get a call from Sean and really did not expect anything," Goff explained on the show. "He lets me know they're trading me to Detroit, and I'm like, 'Whoa, OK, all right. What the hell? What's happening?' I would say about 30 seconds after that phone call, it was on Twitter."

Goff added that he was left with feelings of betrayal. He also alluded to an apparent lack of conversations with any of the Rams' football personnel decision-makers about being included in a possible trade prior to receiving a phone call from McVay.

"You feel like you've been betrayed, or like you're not wanted," said Goff. "And I think for me, ultimately it was the fact that there was not a conversation had, and there wasn't like a, 'Hey we're thinking of moving on' type of thing.' There was nothing."

Goff continued by questioning the level of "maturity" that was involved in the handling of his situation.

"You wish that it wasn't such a blindside and that there was some sort of maturity, I guess, to have that conversation and to be able to let me know what was going on and how things went down. And why this is happening. It was my first real taste of true adversity, and your career is kind of at a fork in the road."

While Stafford has led the Rams to a Super Bowl championship, Goff has had success since he arrived in the Motor City. He helped lift the Lions to a 12-5 record and ended the franchise's lengthy NFC Championship game appearance drought in 2023.

He received Pro Bowl honors in 2024 and led the Lions to a 15-win season.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.