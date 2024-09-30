Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase takes subtle Diddy dig after getting asked baby oil question

Chase had the game he needed to help the Bengals get to the win column

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Bengals bounce back as AFC North champions in Nick Wright's predictions | First Things First Video

Bengals bounce back as AFC North champions in Nick Wright's predictions | First Things First

Today marks Day 3 of NFL Predictions Week! Nick Wright returns for his AFC North picks with the playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals battling for first place.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase finally had the breakout game he had been looking for to start the season as the team snapped its losing streak on Sunday.

Chase had three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals topped the Carolina Panthers, 34-24.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, #1, celebrates after scoring with quarterback Joe Burrow, #9, against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

As Chase met with the media near his locker room, he was asked whether he was wearing baby oil as he was able to slip through the Panthers’ would-be tacklers. Chase appeared to be a little thrown off by the question and took a subtle shot at Sean "Diddy" Combs in the process.

"No," he said in response. "We gotta keep that for somebody else. That’s not my question right there.

"I did do it as a kid though. You can’t even ask that no more bro. There’s too much going on in life right now with that."

CHIEFS FEAR RASHEE RICE HAS TORN ACL AFTER COLLISION WITH PATRICK MAHOMES: REPORTS

Ja'Marr Chase runs for a touchdown

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, #1, runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Combs was arrested earlier this month on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, and he pleaded not guilty. As part of the investigation, authorities allegedly seized various "Freak Off" supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

Chase has 4,017 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in 49 career regular-season games. According to the NFL, Chase became the fifth player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 4,000 receiving yards and 30 touchdown catches in his first 50 games.

He joined a club that consists of Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Odell Beckham Jr. and A.J. Green.

"It's just contact balance and explosiveness, which is so difficult to put all together in one snap," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "That speaks to who Ja'Marr is."

Ja'Marr Chase catches and moves

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, #1, scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the win, Joe Burrow was 22-of-31 with 232 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.